Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €99.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €88.17 ($103.73).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €89.50 ($105.29) on Monday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €89.62.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

