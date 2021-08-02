Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $61.77 million and $1.24 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.29 or 0.00010834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,631.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.23 or 0.06603952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.79 or 0.01399876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00363449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00130575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.00599468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00369260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.39 or 0.00298733 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,386,616 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

