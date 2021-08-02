Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $675.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

