Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Up to $35.99

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $37.34. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 1,120 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $679.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

