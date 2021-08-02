Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE:HE opened at $43.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.