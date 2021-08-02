Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.99. 1,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 66,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Hawkins alerts:

The company has a market cap of $750.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.