Haywood Securities Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.56.

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.37. 2,757,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,923. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15.

In other news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,941,570.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

