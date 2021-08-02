HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,155 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $57.59 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.07.

