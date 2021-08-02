HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 626 Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 1.10% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 118.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $176.63 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $140.51 and a 52 week high of $180.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.37.

