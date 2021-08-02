HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,678 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $190.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.80. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $87.48 and a twelve month high of $248.09.

