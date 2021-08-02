HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,506 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY opened at $70.21 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $73.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39.

