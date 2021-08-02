HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,876 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

FSTA stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.86.

