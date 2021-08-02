HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

NYSE UNP opened at $218.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.93. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.