HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

