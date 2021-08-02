HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT opened at $372.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

