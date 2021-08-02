HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.67% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 136,736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 188,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEMB opened at $34.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

