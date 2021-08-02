HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $366.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $368.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.