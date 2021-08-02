HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $5,295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43.

