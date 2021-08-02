HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 105,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,452,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $63.40.

