HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.26 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

