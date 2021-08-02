HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 182,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $82.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $53.23 and a 1-year high of $92.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.98.

