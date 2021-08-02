HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,166,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 222,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 92,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $81.44 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.30.

