HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.51% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

FMAT opened at $46.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

