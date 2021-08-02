HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $271,000.

BATS:COWZ opened at $43.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.95.

