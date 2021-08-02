HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,536 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,926,000 after acquiring an additional 212,604 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $119.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.56. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

