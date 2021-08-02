HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $243.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.91. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.59 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

