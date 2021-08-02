HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,024 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after buying an additional 278,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $176.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.