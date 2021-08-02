HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,647 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.54. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

