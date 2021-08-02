HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 22,509 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

