HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 25,821 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $47.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.54. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $48.41.

