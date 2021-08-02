HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 236,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 56,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $152.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $460.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

