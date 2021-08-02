HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,590 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.21% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.20.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.