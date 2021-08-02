HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $80.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

