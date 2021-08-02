HC Wainwright Cuts TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $84.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 209.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of TGTX traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.14. 160,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,563. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

