HC Wainwright Cuts TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $84.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 209.51% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
Shares of TGTX traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.14. 160,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,563. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
