HC Wainwright Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $741.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $729.00 to $741.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on REGN. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $579.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

