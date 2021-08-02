HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) PT Raised to $110.00 at Truist

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

HCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE HCI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. HCI Group has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $101.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

