Head to Head Analysis: McKesson (NYSE:MCK) & Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get McKesson alerts:

85.3% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of McKesson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Aceto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares McKesson and Aceto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson -1.91% 95.80% 4.53% Aceto N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McKesson and Aceto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $238.23 billion 0.14 -$4.54 billion $17.21 11.84 Aceto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aceto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McKesson.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for McKesson and Aceto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 0 2 7 0 2.78 Aceto 0 0 0 0 N/A

McKesson currently has a consensus price target of $218.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Given McKesson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe McKesson is more favorable than Aceto.

Summary

McKesson beats Aceto on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The International segment offers distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in 13 European countries and Canada. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. The RxTS segment offers CoverMyMeds solution to help patients get the medications; RelayHealth, a workflow solution; RxCrossroads solution for therapies and interventions to biopharma manufacturers; and McKesson Prescription Automation, a customized pharmacy automation technology; and Multi-Client Central Fill as a Service, a pharmacy. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Aceto Company Profile

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.