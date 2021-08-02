Head-To-Head Analysis: Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) vs. ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

This table compares Sight Sciences and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences -776.76% -161.38% -83.58%

This table compares Sight Sciences and ReShape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences $1.59 million 8.34 -$12.33 million N/A N/A

Sight Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReShape Lifesciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sight Sciences and ReShape Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReShape Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 246.35%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Summary

ReShape Lifesciences beats Sight Sciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band � System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. T

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.