Head-To-Head Comparison: Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) vs. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Performance Shipping and Grindrod Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.69%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Grindrod Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.53 $5.19 million $1.05 4.58 Grindrod Shipping $279.22 million 0.75 -$38.79 million ($1.15) -9.46

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

