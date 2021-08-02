Head-To-Head Comparison: Versus Systems (VS) vs. Its Competitors

Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) is one of 113 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Versus Systems to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Versus Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -387.36% -495.77% -92.51% Versus Systems Competitors -27.30% -1,835.58% -11.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Versus Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Versus Systems Competitors 609 2998 4542 88 2.50

Versus Systems currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.75%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.73%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million -$5.78 million -7.57 Versus Systems Competitors $1.06 billion $1.04 million 32.59

Versus Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Versus Systems peers beat Versus Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

