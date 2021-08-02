Head to Head Contrast: Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) & Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Hon Hai Precision Industry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hon Hai Precision Industry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Hon Hai Precision Industry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries,Ltd. 6.27% 10.03% 5.17% Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hon Hai Precision Industry pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Hon Hai Precision Industry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.52 billion 2.59 $1.47 billion $0.51 40.84 Hon Hai Precision Industry $173.11 billion N/A $3.74 billion N/A N/A

Hon Hai Precision Industry has higher revenue and earnings than Daikin Industries,Ltd..

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats Hon Hai Precision Industry on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries. It also manufactures automobile wires/electronic devices and electronic components, as well as machinery and equipment; offers solutions for autonomous driving systems, new energy power, and IoV systems; and provides services of planning, advisory, and business management, as well as software and electronic information application, logistics, export processing, construction, leasing, and information/software services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells application modules and network cables assemblies; develops educational technology; holds patent applications; manufactures and trades in portable cameras; and retails office machinery and equipment, and electronic appliances. Further, it is involved in the reinvestment in the businesses relating to robots, automatic equipment, molds, parts, and accessories and corresponding services; software development, repair and after-sale services, and rental services of robots; leasing services. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells computer and data processing equipment, WIFI cards and modules, CFTVs, DVRs, Bluetooth modules, set-top boxes, and optical network terminals. It is also involved in the data storage; manufacturing of wire or wireless communication; installation of computer and satellite TV channels; and provision of mobile phone services, as well as telecom-related business. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

