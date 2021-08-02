Head to Head Review: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) versus Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Insight Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 9.21 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.42 $172.64 million $6.19 16.00

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and Insight Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Insight Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.41%. Insight Enterprises has a consensus target price of $106.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises 2.17% 16.91% 5.25%

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats 1stdibs.Com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions such as supply chain optimization, connected workforce, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Insight Enterprises was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

