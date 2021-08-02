Head to Head Review: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) & Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Vuzix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BrewBilt Brewing and Vuzix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Vuzix 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vuzix has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Vuzix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vuzix is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Volatility & Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.91, indicating that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Vuzix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 24.03 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Vuzix $11.58 million 81.97 -$17.95 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vuzix.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Vuzix -137.70% -29.77% -27.76%

Summary

Vuzix beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, direct to commercial customers, and via online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

