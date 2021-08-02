Head to Head Review: National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) & Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Just Energy Group and National Fuel Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A National Fuel Gas $1.55 billion 3.03 -$123.77 million $2.92 17.61

National Fuel Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Just Energy Group and National Fuel Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A National Fuel Gas 0 2 2 0 2.50

National Fuel Gas has a consensus target price of $49.78, indicating a potential downside of 3.20%. Given National Fuel Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and National Fuel Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21% National Fuel Gas 5.36% 14.69% 4.34%

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Just Energy Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of 22,100 thousand barrels of oil and 3,325,085 million cubic feet of natural gas. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline systems in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates 31 underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State; and owns and operates the Empire Pipeline. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca Resources Company, LLC. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas transportation services to approximately 747,000 customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. The company markets gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York, and northwestern Pennsylvania. As of September 30, 2020, the company also owned approximately 95,000 acres of timber property; and managed approximately 2,500 additional acres of timber cutting rights. National Fuel Gas Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

