Head-To-Head Survey: USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) & PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

55.1% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for USANA Health Sciences and PacificHealth Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.56%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Volatility & Risk

USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 11.09% 33.65% 23.22% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and PacificHealth Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $1.13 billion 1.75 $124.66 million $5.86 16.47 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine for research in the field of traditional Chinese medicine. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.