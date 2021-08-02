Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after acquiring an additional 560,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after acquiring an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,215,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,491,000 after acquiring an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,961,000 after acquiring an additional 460,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

