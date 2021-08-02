Healthcare Royalty, Inc. Prices IPO at $15.00-$17.00 Per Share (HCRX)

Healthcare Royalty, Inc. (HCRX) expects to raise $750 million in an IPO on Friday, August 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 46,900,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, Healthcare Royalty, Inc. generated $263.5 million in revenue. Healthcare Royalty, Inc. has a market cap of $3.4 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, Cowen and SVB Leerink ​ served as the underwriters for the IPO and Truist Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Stifel, Raymond James, Siebert Williams Shank, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC and Drexel Hamilton ​ ​ were co-managers.

Healthcare Royalty, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the leading mid-market royalty acquisition company, based upon the number of transactions and aggregate value of capital deployed since 2016. We focus on growth assets and emerging companies driving innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. We consider “mid-market” to comprise royalty acquisitions for transaction sizes between $20 million and $250 million. Our founders have been pioneers in the healthcare royalty and debt financing markets since 2001, and formed HCR in 2006 to build on their leadership in collaborating with inventors, academic institutions, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies and leading global pharmaceutical companies. Our in-house scientific, regulatory and transactional capabilities differentiate us from other industry participants and are the basis for our reputation among potential partners as knowledgeable, creative, and able to solve complex and potentially significant financing needs. We have purposefully built a diverse portfolio across the therapeutic spectrum, including blockbuster assets such as Shingrix, innovative growth products such as Krystexxa, and recently launched products such as Xpovio. *Note: Adjusted EBITDA was $436 million for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2021, according to financial statements in the prospectus. “.

Healthcare Royalty, Inc. was founded in 2006 and has 25 employees. The company is located at 300 Atlantic St, Suite 600 Stamford, Connecticut 06901 and can be reached via phone at (203) 487-8300 or on the web at http://www.healthcareroyalty.com/.

