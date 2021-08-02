Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 44,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 380,689 shares.The stock last traded at $17.10 and had previously closed at $17.03.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

