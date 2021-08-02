Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $171.56 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00057830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033316 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00257960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00033806 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006020 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,752,808 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

