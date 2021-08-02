HedgeTrade Hits Market Capitalization of $335.18 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $335.18 million and approximately $86,569.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004928 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00034568 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001073 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00039395 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00025345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

